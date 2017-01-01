Cast Out the Pesky The Weekly: Maintaining Britain's Standards
The Weekly will return
Maintaining Britain's Standards
wholly © the weekly science combine
Nautical Lingo With Captain Ned
Captain Ahoy the harbour!
Ned
Original lingo
Letters From the Editor
Sir:

Recently I read that half the world is starving and the other half on diets. I am deeply worried that this global weight loss will result in the Earth being flung off into interstellar space.
Professor J Stools
Cambridge
State of the Pound
The pound is down 17 against the scrabbling in the hearth.
1m
The BRITON'S SCIENCE has shewn that The Weekly, the magazine which strives to maintain Britain's standards, has topped* one million readers since 1871.

"What foresight to have introduced a charge of 1p per page when the magazine began," said MR MILLINGTON of this mathematically inevitable achievement.

MR NASH added: "And remember, readers, we couldn't have done it without you. Well, we could have, but it would have taken longer."

* Though not, of course, in the sense of assassination. The Weekly has had cause to assassinate no more than two hundred readers.
The Adventures of Sexton Blake
The Adventures of Sexton Blake
The Weekly Science Combine accidentally writes a wireless serial of improving thrills for the BBC Light Programme. (Now available in electric record and ethereal versions.)
To-day's features
Benign Medicine, Malign Medicine
The official explanatory diagram.
Performance Artist
My art is not for your narrow labels. My art is free and wide and labelled, "No label."
This Is Kinema Weekly
A programme of continuous entertainment.
Professor Science: Britain's Voice Of Tomorrow
Your questions answered about the amazing world of later.
Hurrah/Bah
Dear Old Cook
'Tis the baby's favourite, m'm. Hurrah / Bah Pop him in.
A complete scientific analysis of your name
full profile
I'm working off my shame
This chap's purchased an OFFICIAL THE WEEKLY T-SHAPED SHIRT and now he's working off his shame at indulging in such wasteful extravagance. You too may display similar penitence, and perhaps press hot coins guiltily into the hands of a stooped clerk for a copy of MR MILLINGTON's improving books Things About Which My Girlfriend And I Have Argued, A Certain Chemistry, Love and Other Near-Death Experiences and Instructions For Living Someone Else's Life, by patronising the The Weekly Corner Shop corner shop. Items despatched under plain wrapper, school-boys will be chased from the premises with a broom.
corner shop
Britain's Heritage of Games
Game: Big Badger.
Played chiefly in: Clitheroe.
Objective: Kick balloon out of rowing-boat set adrift on foamy canal at dusk.
Obstacles: Must have exactly seventeen players.
Rating: Vicious.
Your Plane Needs You!
Sign up now and keep TRICKY JOHNNY DEADFELLOW in his place. BRITONS, DO YOUR DUTY.
Current scores -
Dead: 5,975.
Living: 8,068.
The Former Colonial Reassure-o-Matic
Former Colonials! Dispel your dizziness and disorientation in a manner traditional to your quaint and amusing hamlet.
AUSTERITY - DIGNITY - INDUSTRY