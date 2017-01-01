Ahoy the harbour!

Recently I read that half the world is starving and the other half on diets. I am deeply worried that this global weight loss will result in the Earth being flung off into interstellar space. Professor J Stools

The pound is down 17 against the scrabbling in the hearth.



"What foresight to have introduced a charge of 1p per page when the magazine began," said MR MILLINGTON of this mathematically inevitable achievement.



MR NASH added: "And remember, readers, we couldn't have done it without you. Well, we could have, but it would have taken longer."



* Though not, of course, in the sense of assassination. The Weekly has had cause to assassinate no more than two hundred readers.

This chap's purchased an OFFICIAL THE WEEKLY T-SHAPED SHIRT and now he's working off his shame at indulging in such wasteful extravagance.

Played chiefly in: Clitheroe.

Objective: Kick balloon out of rowing-boat set adrift on foamy canal at dusk.

Obstacles: Must have exactly seventeen players.

Did you see a ship go by? About so big, on fire, probably flying flags saying, "Help, we are pursued by pirates." I'm... the first mate's cousin Billy with an important... cake.

